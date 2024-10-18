Construction begins on Houck Stadium project

Ground was officially broken Tuesday for Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Multiuse Complex.
Held on the Redhawks's playing field, school representatives, community leaders and university supporters used shovels painted SEMO red to dig into the ground for the new complex.
In his opening remarks, SEMO director of athletics Brady Barke said it was monumental to be starting Phase I of the Houck Field renovation project. He said the new southside stands will have approximately 4,000 seats, new concessions and restrooms, all of which will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible. A new playing surface and goal posts will be installed before the start of next season, Barke said.
The improvements will benefit SEMO athletics in recruiting and allow student-athletes to have a competitive venue within which to train and compete, he said.
"I think it sends a message about the importance of athletics to this university and to this community," Barke said.
Late last month, the Board of Governors approved a $15,978,100 bid from Fager-McGee of Murphysboro, Illinois, for Phase I. Brad Sheriff, SEMO's vice president of finance and administration, said university officials expect two more phases to the overall Houck project, with dates and cost estimates to be determined.
Heather Nelson, SEMO's head soccer coach, said in a video message displayed on the field's big screen that she is excited for Phase I of the project to be getting underway. Nelson is with the women's soccer team, which is competing in Colorado.
Head football coach Tom Matukewicz told the audience the significance of the Houck project is legacy changing. When he first became head coach, Matukewicz said he used to think about what kind of team he wanted. However, he realized "you don't get the team you want," the team is created by people who are willing to do the hard work.
"You don't get the kind of athletic department, game days, excitement, ESPN and the spotlight on this area unless you're willing to do the hard work to create that," Matukewicz said.
Tina Klocke, president of the university Board of Governors said the project is special to the community, and the university and the community it serves have been intertwined since the very beginning. She recognized what a big part the university plays in the area and how important the community is to SEMO.
"The university is the first thing you see when you enter Cape's downtown corridor," Klocke said. "When we recruit students, we tell them about our region's beautiful parks and trails. We highlight businesses in downtown. We show them it is a safe and caring community."
Klocke said the Houck project signifies another chapter in the partnership between SEMO and the Cape Girardeau community. She said that the region will benefit from construction spending and long-term visitor impact, and that for every dollar of the complex's capital investment, the community will see $1.33 in added sales.
University president Carlos Vargas closed out the ceremony by pointing out that beyond the renovated athletics facilities, the students will get additional updated classroom and laboratory spaces, they will learn in facilities mirroring those they find in the professional world, and they will get hands-on experience practicing their academic pursuits in athletic training, nutrition and health care.
"My biggest joy comes from the impact that this project will have for the students at this university. Our student-athletes will have modern facilities worthy of their winning records, they'll have a space that no matter where you look, you know that this is Redhawk territory," Vargas said.
