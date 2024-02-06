Construction begins on Holcomb safe room

The safe room will be 6,720 square feet and is designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines to shelter 847 people in the event of severe weather/tornadic event. The school has approximately 430 students, so there will be room enough to also protect community members.

"We feel very fortunate to be selected in the process," said school superintendent Dustin Ferguson. "It's going to be a very nice facility for our community and even surrounding communities. We felt very strongly about going after this grant because we saw a benefit not only for the community, but for our students in our district."

Ferguson said he feels more comfortable about severe weather situations.

"Now, with this facility moving forward, I want to reiterate how blessed we are," Ferguson said. "If we have a National Weather Alert or warning, or tornado, severe weather, then someone in the community connected to the school district will open up the facility and it'll be open until those alerts are over."

While the safe room will provide protection for the school and the community during a tornado, it will also be utilized as a gymnasium.

"The building will not be large enough to be used as a full-time gymnasium," Ferguson said. "There's no room for bleachers and things like that. Basically, some of our PE in elementary, and things that happen during the day, it can offer us another space, as well as a safety building for our community."

The process applying for the grant was "quite long," Ferguson said.