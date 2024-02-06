Construction begins on Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

Officials at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced work has begun on the new VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

The clinic will be located on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.

"We were pleased to see equipment moved to the site a few days ago," John J. Pershing VAMC Associate Medical Center Director Libby Johnson stated in a news release. "Now the work has begun."

Johnson Development LLC (no VA connection) will construct the 43,000 square foot facility. Completion is expected by 2022.

"With the ongoing modernization of VA, the Mission Act, and this new clinic, the time has never been better for veterans to enroll for VA health care," Johnson, a Navy veteran from Perryville, Missouri, said in the release.

When finished, the health care center will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty services and procedures.