Construction begins on Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

Officials at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced work has begun on the new VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
The clinic will be located on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.
"We were pleased to see equipment moved to the site a few days ago," John J. Pershing VAMC Associate Medical Center Director Libby Johnson stated in a news release. "Now the work has begun."
Johnson Development LLC (no VA connection) will construct the 43,000 square foot facility. Completion is expected by 2022.
"With the ongoing modernization of VA, the Mission Act, and this new clinic, the time has never been better for veterans to enroll for VA health care," Johnson, a Navy veteran from Perryville, Missouri, said in the release.
When finished, the health care center will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty services and procedures.
"Many veterans do not realize they can actually help other vets by enrolling for VA health care," Johnson continued. "I hope all eligible veterans in the Cape Girardeau area will be sure to enroll." The goal is to enroll 3,000 new veteran patients over the next two years leading up to the center opening, she said.
Veterans have options for application, as in-person application is not the preferred method at the moment.
Information and a paper application are available at (573) 772-2306 or (573) 452-1926.
The 10-10EZ form may be printed from www.va.gov/vaforms and be mailed to the VAMC at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd, in Poplar Bluff.
Online enrollment is available at www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application.
A change in household income due to COVID-19 might allow veterans who were previously not eligible for services to apply, Johnson said in the release. Veterans are encouraged to learn more.
Johnson said officials are exploring options for a commemorative ceremony in the fall.
