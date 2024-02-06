All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 19, 2020

Construction begins on Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

Officials at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced work has begun on the new VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau. The clinic will be located on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of the Southeast Health Cancer Center...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The site of the new VA Health Care Center is seen Monday on North Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
The site of the new VA Health Care Center is seen Monday on North Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.JAY WOLZ

Officials at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced work has begun on the new VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

The clinic will be located on Mount Auburn Road, immediately north of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.

"We were pleased to see equipment moved to the site a few days ago," John J. Pershing VAMC Associate Medical Center Director Libby Johnson stated in a news release. "Now the work has begun."

Johnson Development LLC (no VA connection) will construct the 43,000 square foot facility. Completion is expected by 2022.

"With the ongoing modernization of VA, the Mission Act, and this new clinic, the time has never been better for veterans to enroll for VA health care," Johnson, a Navy veteran from Perryville, Missouri, said in the release.

When finished, the health care center will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty services and procedures.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Many veterans do not realize they can actually help other vets by enrolling for VA health care," Johnson continued. "I hope all eligible veterans in the Cape Girardeau area will be sure to enroll." The goal is to enroll 3,000 new veteran patients over the next two years leading up to the center opening, she said.

Veterans have options for application, as in-person application is not the preferred method at the moment.

Information and a paper application are available at (573) 772-2306 or (573) 452-1926.

The 10-10EZ form may be printed from www.va.gov/vaforms and be mailed to the VAMC at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd, in Poplar Bluff.

Online enrollment is available at www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application.

A change in household income due to COVID-19 might allow veterans who were previously not eligible for services to apply, Johnson said in the release. Veterans are encouraged to learn more.

Johnson said officials are exploring options for a commemorative ceremony in the fall.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy