Conservationists push for stricter poaching laws in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Conservationists and lawmakers dissatisfied with Missouri's anti-poaching laws believe the current fines and penalties do little to prevent the act.

Missouri's fines cover a range of wildlife code violations, from importing a live prohibited species into the state to taking a deer from a public roadway. No fine exceeds $300 plus court costs, a factor supporters of stiffer penalties believe leads to a large number of poaching cases, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Conservation agents have detected nearly 74,000 wildlife code violations over the last three years while on patrol. Of those violations, they've taken action on fewer than 22,000, said Larry Yamnitz, chief of the Conservation Department's Protection Division.

Protection Division regional supervisor Tom Strother said some people simply don't care about the penalties.

"I think the low fines can contribute to some people saying, 'Well, I'll just give you a small amount for the fine,'" Strother said. "If I'm going to get caught one out of 100 times, I'll just give you the small amount."