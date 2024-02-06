Conservationist warns of Missouri's disappearing prairie

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's prairies are disappearing and the loss is hurting the state's ecosystem, according to a conservation expert.

Carol Davit, executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation, told KCUR-FM prairies are rich in nutrients, serving as a natural habitat for pollinators that fertilize crops.

Further destruction of prairies would reduce pollinators' ability to thrive, which could affect food security in the state, Davit said.

"We have reaped the benefits of prairie soils, becoming an agricultural powerhouse," Davit said.

She's pushing to protect prairies from the development projects and agriculture efforts that have been plowing them down.

"I'd like us to really embrace our prairie inheritance and be proud of it, and understand that it is part of our lifeblood," Davit said.