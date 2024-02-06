Conservation Department wants ticks in mail

The goal is to better understand statewide distribution of tick species and the pathogens they carry. Some of the pathogens can make people sick.

"We need the help of many Missourians around the state," said Matt Combes, MDC Ecological Health Unit science supervisor, in a news release. "Participation by many 'citizen scientists' is vital in helping us collect enough data at a scale unattainable by MDC and University scientists alone."

Ticks may be kept alive while they are shipped to the university by being placed in a plastic zip-topped bag with a damp paper towel or cotton ball. Residents also should download a form at atsu.edu/missouri-ticks-and-tick-borne-pathogen-surveillance-research and fill in where they found the tick.