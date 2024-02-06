Connection Point Church to host 'Conquering the Beast Men’s Event'

The release stated the event will have many activities, including a “western-style barbecue dinner,” a mechanical bull, pickleball and a roping competition. Media and outreach pastor Darren DeLoach stated in the release that the church is excited to host the event.

"We aim to provide a supportive environment where men can come together, learn from each other, and leave inspired to conquer their challenges and make a positive difference in their spheres of influence,” DeLoach said.

The church encourages registering for the event early. For more information or to register, visit www.yourcpc.church/events.