Connection Point Church to host 'Conquering the Beast Men’s Event'

Connection Point Church will host its “Conquering the Beast Men’s Event” on Saturday, May 4.
The event, at 358 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will feature guest speaker Scott Mendes, who is a professional bull-riding champion. According to a news release, Mendes will tell the story of his own journey and strategies for overcoming obstacles.
The release stated the event will have many activities, including a “western-style barbecue dinner,” a mechanical bull, pickleball and a roping competition. Media and outreach pastor Darren DeLoach stated in the release that the church is excited to host the event.
"We aim to provide a supportive environment where men can come together, learn from each other, and leave inspired to conquer their challenges and make a positive difference in their spheres of influence,” DeLoach said.
The church encourages registering for the event early. For more information or to register, visit www.yourcpc.church/events.
