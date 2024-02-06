All sections
NewsMay 23, 2020

Connecting more

Our class has always had an immense diversity of students, but during our time at Thomas W. Kelly, we have all grown to appreciate and love one another throughout our time in high school. Our senior year was the one year that we especially grew closer before we, unfortunately, had that experience cut short. ...

By Kelly Ivy, Kelly Senior Class President, and Haleigh Halter, Kelly Senior Class Vice-President
story image illustation
(Submitted photo)

Our class has always had an immense diversity of students, but during our time at Thomas W. Kelly, we have all grown to appreciate and love one another throughout our time in high school.

Our senior year was the one year that we especially grew closer before we, unfortunately, had that experience cut short. We were just the kids that were having to experience this unique time in what was supposed to be the highlight of the 12 years we have been in school. Although we have been displaced and separated as the world around us fights against COVID-19, we amazingly have shown strength and been able to connect even more over our shared situation. Parents and students, who had once never crossed paths, are now working together to alleviate the impact that has come upon everyone during these sad times. Our class is tremendously grateful for the time we have shared together as well as the bond we have made, helping us get through this storm.

Not all consequences faced by terrible situations have to be punishing. We look adversity in the face; we find motivation in the mess and strength through the struggle, together. This is what the class of 2020 should be remembered for.

