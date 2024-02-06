Congressman tours southern border, says policies 'crazy'

The 8th District's congressman termed federal policy at the U.S. southern border "crazy," after visiting with Border Patrol agents in California and Arizona last week.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he was among about a dozen members of Congress who toured the area to see firsthand immigration conditions on the ground.

"It's not open borders. It's no borders," he said in a telephone interview. "You see it on TV, but when you are there, it's crazy."

Smith said the group started at the port of entry in San Diego. There, he said he witnessed agents discovering crystal methamphetamine, some of which was hidden in vehicle gas tanks.

From there, the group visited other areas along the border, away from checkpoints, where he said the nation is having a "huge inflow of illegal aliens who are just crossing the border illegally."

The tour ended in Yuma, Arizona.