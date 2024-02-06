Congressional votes

WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (S. 327), to provide for a lifetime National Recreational Pass for any veteran with a service-connected disability.

HOUSE VOTES

POLICE REFORMS: The House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 7120), sponsored by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. to adopt a variety of changes to federal oversight of state and local law enforcement agencies. Changes would include limiting qualified immunity from civil lawsuits for police officers, requiring the use of body cameras, and creating a National Police Misconduct Registry. The vote, on June 25, was 236 yeas to 181 nays.

NAYS: Wagner R-MO (2nd), Long R-MO (7th), Smith (MO) R-MO (8th), Graves (MO) R-MO (6th), Luetkemeyer R-MO (3rd), Hartzler R-MO (4th)