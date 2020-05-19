All sections
NewsMay 19, 2020

Congraduations! SEMO fountain serves as backdrop for photos

Mallory Westerman of Chester, Illinois, poses for a photo taken by fellow Southeast Missouri State University graduate Adrienne Webery of St. Mary, Missouri, on Monday in front of a fountain near Kent Library on the Southeast campus. ...

Rachael Long
Mallory Westerman of Chester, Illinois, poses for a photo taken by fellow Southeast Missouri State University graduate Adrienne Webery of St. Mary, Missouri, on Monday in front of a fountain near Kent Library on the Southeast campus. At the completion of the spring semester, both graduates earned master's degrees in business administration with a focus in accounting. With them Monday was Lena Kuehmel, not pictured, of Aachen, Germany, who earned a dual master's degree in business administration from Southeast and a Master of Arts from Aachen University of Applied Science. The graduates posed in front of a fountain that had been switched off since March 24 for necessary repairs, according to the university. After students took to Facebook to request the fountains be turned on again for the purpose of taking graduation photos, university officials turned the fountain near the library back on and said it will remain on through May 26.
Rachael Long
