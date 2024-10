Confirmed virus cases increasing among Missouri lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Missouri Legislature is continuing to grow after lawmakers converged at the Capitol to begin their annual session.

Four additional lawmakers told The Associated Press on Friday they had contracted the virus, bringing the total to at least seven since the session began Jan. 6. The outbreak is among the larger ones being reported as state legislatures across the country get to work this month.

The House canceled all work last week because of the virus. The Senate continued to meet.

Among those confirming Friday they had become ill with the disease was state Sen. Andrew Koenig. The Republican from St. Louis County had presented legislation Wednesday during a lengthy Senate committee hearing proposing to crack down on public health orders limiting the number of people who can gather in homes, businesses and places of worship. Koenig also was present Thursday for the Senate's short session.

Although Koenig said he believes he caught the virus from his wife, some other lawmakers said they likely came down with it at the Capitol.