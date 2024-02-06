All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 25, 2021

Confirmed virus cases increasing among Missouri lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Missouri Legislature is continuing to grow after lawmakers converged at the Capitol to begin their annual session. Four additional lawmakers told The Associated Press on Friday they had contracted the virus, bringing the total to at least seven since the session began Jan. 6. The outbreak is among the larger ones being reported as state legislatures across the country get to work this month...

By DAVID A. LIEB ~ Associated Press
Democrats Angela Walton Mosley of Florissant, left, and Steven Roberts Jr. of St. Louis, right, raise their hands as they are sworn in as state senators on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Democrats Angela Walton Mosley of Florissant, left, and Steven Roberts Jr. of St. Louis, right, raise their hands as they are sworn in as state senators on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Missouri Legislature is continuing to grow after lawmakers converged at the Capitol to begin their annual session.

Four additional lawmakers told The Associated Press on Friday they had contracted the virus, bringing the total to at least seven since the session began Jan. 6. The outbreak is among the larger ones being reported as state legislatures across the country get to work this month.

The House canceled all work last week because of the virus. The Senate continued to meet.

Among those confirming Friday they had become ill with the disease was state Sen. Andrew Koenig. The Republican from St. Louis County had presented legislation Wednesday during a lengthy Senate committee hearing proposing to crack down on public health orders limiting the number of people who can gather in homes, businesses and places of worship. Koenig also was present Thursday for the Senate's short session.

Although Koenig said he believes he caught the virus from his wife, some other lawmakers said they likely came down with it at the Capitol.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We got sworn in that week before with people from all over the state. I'd say there's a pretty good chance," said Rep. Jeff Knight, a Republican from Lebanon who said he just completed his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.

With hundreds of people working in the Capitol, "unfortunately, it was bound to happen," said Rep. Dan Houx, a Republican from Warrensburg who contracted the virus the previous week.

Republican Rep. Craig Fishel of Springfield said he tested positive for COVID-19 after the first week of the legislative session, but he doesn't view its prevalence among lawmakers as anything different from what's going on in communities across the nation. He's ready for the House to resume its work.

"There's business that we have to take care of," Fishel said.

At least 19 Missouri lawmakers have confirmed they have had COVID-19 at some point since March, according to an AP tally. Nationwide, the AP has counted about 300 state lawmakers who tested positive for the virus.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy