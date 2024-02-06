Confirmation spills into governor races

The controversy over sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh spilled into governor's races across the country as the woman at the center of the claims told her story to a riveted nation.

The already highly charged contests became even more so after psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford gave her emotional but steady recounting of a sexual assault she says happened while she and Kavanaugh were teenagers. Later, an emotional and emphatic Kavanaugh denied it.

Her testimony and whether Kavanaugh's nomination should move forward became flashpoints in governor's races from New Hampshire to Oregon.

One Republican facing re-election this November, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, called Ford's allegations serious and said they should be fully investigated.

Through a campaign spokesman, Sununu said the Senate "should think carefully about the next steps in this process."

But his Democratic challenger Molly Kelly, said Sununu should go further and call for President Donald Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Sununu's latest statement is not enough," Kelly said in a statement. "And he owes the women of New Hampshire an apology."

It was similar in Oregon, where Republican challenger Knute Buehler called for an FBI investigation into Ford's charges while Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Kavanaugh's nomination should be rejected.

In a Twitter message, Brown called the federal judge "a threat to women's rights in our nation."

Governors have no official role in how the U.S. Senate should handle Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, but their voices could add pressure to senators trying to decide how to vote.

In Illinois, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said earlier this month there should be an investigation and the allegations, if true, should disqualify Kavanaugh. He did not specify whether he thought the Senate inquiry was sufficient or whether the FBI should investigate, as Democrats have asked.