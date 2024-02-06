Confederate monument in Cape boxed up, prepared for relocation

Less than 24 hours after a vote authorizing its removal, the Confederate monument in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau was boxed up Tuesday afternoon and made ready for an undetermined new venue.

Scott Meyer, city manager, said “people walking by won’t have to see the (marker) anymore.”

By a 6-1 vote Monday, City Council members voted to “immediately remove and store” the 14-1/2 ton monument currently on municipal property, the future location of Cape Girardeau’s new City Hall.

The council, with the 4th Ward’s Robbie Guard dissenting, accepted the June 23 proposal of the city’s Historical Preservation Commission (HPC), with an important amendment.

Struck from the wording was a requirement that the future home of the marker not be on public land nor supported by public funding, a restriction deputy city manager Molly Mehner told the council would “significantly reduce” the city’s options.

“I think (removal) will happen pretty quick,” Mayor Bob Fox said Tuesday, “but it’ll take some time.”

The monument was originally erected on Morgan Oak Street in 1931 and moved to its current location in 1995.

As for moving it from Ivers, Meyer said the process is underway to get it relocated.

“Penzel Construction has a crane on site now that will not handle the job,” Meyer said, “but we’ll hire (Penzel) to bring in one that will.”

Penzel Construction is remodeling the Common Pleas Courthouse into the new City Hall.

Although the monument appears to be a monolith, meaning one uniform piece, it is not.

“My understanding is (the marker) is made up of three separate pieces,” said Fox, who added he does not have a favorite spot in mind for the monument’s future home.

Last weekend, Fox endorsed a suggestion by the not-for-profit Kellerman Foundation to relocate the slab to Old Lorimier Cemetery, the first Cape Girardeau graveyard, where many Union and Confederate soldiers are buried.