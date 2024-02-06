Confederate compromise: Mayor wants monument moved to cemetery

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox now is in favor of moving the controversial Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) statue to Old Lorimier Cemetery, where the remains of an estimated 1,200 Civil War-era soldiers are interred, both Union and Confederate.

"Placing the (statue) in a cemetery with many Confederate soldiers buried there is very appropriate," said Fox in a text Thursday to the Southeast Missourian.

The public graveyard, located at 500 N. Fountain St., is said to be the first one in Cape Girardeau.

According to the city's website, more than 6,500 people are laid to rest in the 5 Â½-acre burial site, but most graves are unmarked.

Old Lorimier is surrounded by a 6-feet-tall metal fence with barbed wire at the top because of past vandalism.

A sign at the main gate said an appointment is necessary to enter.

Fox, who days earlier had opposed relocation of the 14-Â½ foot white slab marker, said he believes now a suggestion made by the Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation should be followed.

Kellerman chairman Dr. Frank Nickell, retired Southeast educator and historian, has penned a letter to Fox and Cape Girardeau City Council recommending the monument be moved but not placed in storage.