Cape Girardeau resident Debra Hamilton saw the rundown, vacant houses in the 800 block of South Ellis Street, a neighborhood where her uncle lives and her late grandmother called home.

Squatters lived in some of them. Drug addicts frequented them, said Hamilton, who grew up in the south part of the city.

Weeds and grass grew high and spilled out over the sidewalk.

Hamilton said she complained to city government over and over. But nothing happened. The problem persisted for months, she said.

Frustrated, she took her case to the city council last month. The council heard her loud and clear, and so did the city staff.

The boarded-up front door and window of this house are seen Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at 811 S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Mayor Harry Rediger told her that the situation was "unacceptable" and vowed that officials would "get some answers."

Hamilton said earlier this week that property owners have now boarded up windows and doors on a few vacant houses. Weeds and grass have been cut.

"That block looks much better," she said.

Alex McElroy, development services director, said the police department's nuisance abatement division has been working with property owners to get them to cut "the high grass."

McElroy said the inspections division of development services sent letters to the owners of 811, 838 and 840 S. Ellis "with instructions to clean up property and secure from entry."

But the neighborhood still shows signs of decay.

The front door at 840 S. Ellis is boarded up. But as of Tuesday, several window panes were missing or broken.

Hamilton said vacant, dilapidated buildings, many of which had been rental properties, also can be found on other southside blocks. Those need to be addressed too, she said.

Hamilton said she doesn't believe that the problem in the 800 block of South Ellis would have been addressed by city staff if she had not taken her complaint to the council.

Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru wants the city to board up vacant structures upfront even as it pursues condemnation of such property.

Houses with "busted out windows and open doors" present a bad image of the city and are discouraging to southside property owners who are trying to keep up their homes, he said.

"It only takes a few of those (vacant) houses to destroy a neighborhood," said Uzoaru.

Condemnation is a "very cumbersome process," he said.

Uzoaru suggested the city should board up the buildings before condemnation. "We know they are dangerous," he said.

But city attorney Eric Cunningham said the city must rely on the condemnation process outlined in state law. "There is a due process that is followed," he said.

The city's "building supervisor," who acts like a judge in condemnation cases, can order a building be secured after a hearing is held, Cunningham said.

Uzoaru suggested last year that the city fence off rundown, vacant properties while efforts are made to have the property owner repair the building, tear it down or ultimately have the city condemn and raze the structure.