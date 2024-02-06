Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene

A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.

Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. Two other executions in Missouri are set for early 2023.

An appeal was filed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a day after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay.

Johnson's lawyer cites concerns about racial bias. The court petition states that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson, who is Black, could have been convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.

The petition also cited Johnson's age. He was 19 at the time of the killing.

"A late adolescent of 18 to 20 years has the intellectual maturity of an adult but the emotional maturity and response inhibition of a younger teenager," the court filing states. "Those limitations are all the more important in Johnson's case. Johnson has a history of psychiatric hospitalization, a suicide attempt at the age of 14, a major depressive disorder, and auditory hallucinations."

The Supreme Court in 2005 banned the execution of offenders who were younger than 18 when they commited crimes. While that didn't directly apply to Johnson's case, local courts have increasingly moved away from sentencing teen offenders to death. Johnson's petition states that nationally, death sentences for those ages 18 to 20 at the time of the crime were imposed just once in 2018, twice in 2019, and not at all in 2020 or 2021.

A spokesman for the Missouri Attorney General's Office didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

McEntee, a husband and father of three, was among the police officers sent to Johnson's home July 5, 2005, to serve a warrant for his arrest. Johnson was on probation for assaulting his girlfriend, and police believed he had violated probation.