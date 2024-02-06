Condemnation process frustrates Cape council members

Dilapidated, vacant buildings have turned some Cape Girardeau city blocks into neighborhood eyesores and left City Council members frustrated over the lengthy condemnation process.

"The frustration is the amount of time it takes to get it done," Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said Friday.

Several days earlier, the council voted to issue a tax bill in an effort to recover more than $7,000 in expenses for demolition of a rundown structure at 1418 N. Spanish St. and removal of weeds and trash on the property.

"It takes us 15 months to get to this," Guard said at the meeting.

According to city staff, the structure was condemned July 13, 2018.

The condemnation process takes at least 310 days from start to finish, city staff have said. The process includes notifications, inspections, a public hearing, advertising for bids and awarding a contract to raze a structure.

Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said his Red Star neighborhood has a number of dilapidated houses and weed-filled properties.

"There is a lot of derelict property," he said at the council meeting.

Presson said the city needs to hold landlords accountable for maintaining rental properties. The city, he said, needs to address nuisances.

Soulful Harvest Ministries pastor Scott Johnson told the council landlords must be held accountable. "It just looks bad," he said of some of the boarded up and rundown buildings on the city's south side. "Some of the properties are just like junk."

Mayor Bob Fox advised the public to report dilapidated housing and property nuisances to the city government.

City manager Scott Meyer said tackling vacant and rundown properties can be costly.

Guard, however, said, "It is something that needs to be in the budget every year."