Condemnation process for buildings is lengthy, costly

The demolition process for a condemned building can take up to 310 days in Cape Girardeau, depending on the compliance of the homeowner. A basic structure costs around $10,000 to demolish and a larger building, such as the former Broadway Theatre, can cost substantially more.

Last week, Cape Girardeau city manager Kenny Haskin announced in a news release a planned proposal to City Council members to use $125,000 from American Rescue Plan funds to increase the number of condemned buildings the city can demolish in Cape Girardeau. The budget the city allocates each year for condemned building removal allowed for two to three buildings each year.

The proposal is part of a safety initiative to reduce crime and allow for city development. Cape Girardeau public information manager Nicolette Brennan said there are several steps between when a building is placed on the condemnation list and when the building is demolished.

"It is about a year and every single property can be very different, but there is a lot of back and forth communication with the owner alerting them to the situation," Brennan said. "There are public hearings throughout the process and inspections of the property to see if there has been compliance. The idea is that we give the property owner as much of a chance as possible to take responsibility to make sure the structure is safe. But, ultimately, if that cannot be done, we have to take it down."

The condemnation process begins when the Planning and Services Division receives notification of a damaged building and an inspection is made by a building official or building and code enforcement manager. The official examines the extent of the damage to the structure and determines whether the building should be condemned. In the event the building is condemned, the owner is required to make the repairs necessary or to demolish the building. If the owner does not comply, then bids are open to construction companies to demolish the building.