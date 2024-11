A Fronabarger Concreters crew smooths out fresh concrete Wednesday for a new sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

A Fronabarger Concreters crew smooths out fresh concrete Wednesday for a new sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The sidewalk-replacement project also includes street pavement and decorative street lighting, as well as landscaping and sewer upgrades between Broadway and Independence Street. Fred Lynch