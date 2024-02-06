Concert set at Silva church

The Primitive Quarter of Candler, North Carolina, will perform May 15 at New Hope General Baptist Church.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. There is no admission fee; a free-will offering will be collected.
The church is at 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri.
For more information, call the church, (573) 224-3654, or Jamie Hovis, (573) 270-1891.
