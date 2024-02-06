Concerns raised on Rx marijuana licensing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Several would-be marijuana business owners in Missouri who failed in their bids for licenses are raising questions about how the state selected winners and losers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been announcing licenses as the state prepares for the expected start of medical marijuana sales this summer. Last week, the state announced 192 licenses for dispensaries, awarded from 1,163 applicants.

But several attorneys, lobbyists and applicants told the Kansas City Star about what they considered inconsistencies and irregularities in the scoring process used to award licenses. Administrative appeals and lawsuits are starting to pile up -- so much so that the health department last week solicited bids from attorneys who could help defend the state in legal action.

Leisa Stevens compiled what she thought was a competitive application to grow cannabis on 30 acres near Kansas City International Airport. She reviewed state rules, hired an engineering firm and an attorney, and invested about $160,000 in personal retirement funds.

In late December, Stevens learned she didn't land one of 60 cultivation licenses. The more she dug into her scorecard -- graded by a third-party firm hired by the health department -- the more puzzled she became.

She received zero points on several questions despite providing lengthy responses. She filed a formal appeal.

"Some of these just seem like mistakes," Stevens said. "The state just turned this over to a scoring company so they really don't have any responsibility for this. So it's kind of a mystery."