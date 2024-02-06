All sections
NewsMay 25, 2017
Concerns at St. Louis-area subdivision after landslide
FENTON, Mo. — Residents of a suburban St. Louis subdivision are trying to figure out what to do about a landslide that already has displaced occupants of one home. Heavy rains three weeks ago triggered the landslide at the Winter Valley subdivision in Jefferson County, near Fenton. ...
Associated Press

FENTON, Mo. — Residents of a suburban St. Louis subdivision are trying to figure out what to do about a landslide that already has displaced occupants of one home.

Heavy rains three weeks ago triggered the landslide at the Winter Valley subdivision in Jefferson County, near Fenton. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported managers and lawyers representing the subdivision met Tuesday with a crowd of nearly 100 people.

The subdivision includes 514 homes, and officials aren’t sure what can be done to protect those homes or how to pay for it. One potential remedy is construction of a rock dike or retention wall. But that project could cost millions of dollars.

The slide was the third in the subdivision in the last 20 years.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
