All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2019

Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses under bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses under a bill that has won first-round approval in the Missouri House. The Columbia Missourian reported the measure was added to a bill that would allow some faculty and staff to carry weapons as designated campus security officers. The amended bill advanced Tuesday with a 98-42 vote...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses under a bill that has won first-round approval in the Missouri House.

The Columbia Missourian reported the measure was added to a bill that would allow some faculty and staff to carry weapons as designated campus security officers. The amended bill advanced Tuesday with a 98-42 vote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Supporters say it would help people protect themselves from threats and sexual assault. The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jered Taylor, of Republic, said sexual assaults on college campuses are increasing.

But Democratic State Rep. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis argued the bill wouldn't make campuses safer. She took issue with the idea women would have guns with them for protection from sexual assault, arguing most rapes are committed by acquaintances, not strangers.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy