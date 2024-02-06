Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses under bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses under a bill that has won first-round approval in the Missouri House.
The Columbia Missourian reported the measure was added to a bill that would allow some faculty and staff to carry weapons as designated campus security officers. The amended bill advanced Tuesday with a 98-42 vote.
Supporters say it would help people protect themselves from threats and sexual assault. The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jered Taylor, of Republic, said sexual assaults on college campuses are increasing.
But Democratic State Rep. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis argued the bill wouldn't make campuses safer. She took issue with the idea women would have guns with them for protection from sexual assault, arguing most rapes are committed by acquaintances, not strangers.
