The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved renewing a contract with Springfield, Missouri-based E.J. Rice Company to do a mandatory biennial canvass of the county's estimated 49,334 voters for the 2021-2022 election cycle.

"We're always updating our records in-house as we go along but this canvass is part of our obligation under the National Voter Registration Act," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority.

The NVRA, passed by Congress in 1993, requires states to keep voter registration lists accurate and current, such as identifying people who've become ineligible to cast ballots because of having died or moved outside the jurisdiction.

"We used to do the canvass ourselves here in the county, but we've found it cheaper overall to farm the work out (to E.J. Rice) because of the company's access to material discounts and various bulk mail options," Summers said.