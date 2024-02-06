Completion of Center Junction project delayed

"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week.

The project's general contractor, Penzel Construction of Jackson, had hoped to finish the $17.4 million interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 by the end of next week. That would have been a full month ahead of the original completion deadline of Nov. 1.

However, a company spokesman said Monday the interchange will likely not be fully open to traffic until the week of Oct. 10.

"We had some problems with dirt that delayed us a week," said Howard Hemmann, Penzel's project manager. "Right now, I think we will start the DDI (traffic flow) the second week of October and will probably open up one lane of northbound I-55 about that same time."