Complaints and concerns addressed by team behind new Southeast website

The new Southeast Missouri State University website launched Oct. 6, just before fall break -- a decision meant to allow more time for faculty and staff to get acquainted with the website. When students discovered the change, a majority disliked the website because of the new set-up and search function issues, according to a poll held on the Southeast Arrow's Instagram, in which 62% of respondents stated they disliked the new website.

For students who knew where to find information on the old website, navigating the entirely new set-up has been a challenge.

"I have to physically go on the page and click through a million things to get to where I want to go," poll respondent Jania Bemis wrote. "It's beyond frustrating trying to find stuff that was easily accessible before."

The team behind the change explained navigation issues, broken links, the design process and cost behind the new website in detail.

Broken links and search function issues

Director of university marketing Tonya Wells said Southeast's search function, both on the new and old website, are powered by Google. When the team updates or changes the website, she said Google needs time to recognize the web pages before it can index the new information and produce search engine results. Wells said the search function and broken link issues should be resolved fairly soon.

"With a new website, we've changed absolutely every single page. So, normally what they do in a couple of days is taking a longer period of time because it's much, much bigger," Wells said.

Students are receiving broken links when they search for information on the new website because Google is trying to recall information from the old website that does not exist anymore, she said.

After Google completes its indexing, Wells said the search function should perform like the old website, and there won't be any broken links.

Reason for the change

Technological issues and increased need for a responsive website design were among the central reasons for creating a new Southeast website. A technical audit of the old website revealed issues with the page load speed, search engine optimization and words-to-code ratio.

"We needed it to be a competitive, modern website," Wells said. "We needed to improve the technical health of it, and we needed to improve the user experience for it."