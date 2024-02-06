Complaint alleges Stoddard County Clerk illegally certified election

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A former deputy clerk has accused Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks of illegally certifying the April 2 municipal election after she told him two unregistered voters cast ballots in Dexter, Missouri’s Ward 2.

Ginger McCoy, who recently was fired from the clerk’s office where she had worked for 13 years, filed a complaint April 8 with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department.

The filing of McCoy’s complaint is referenced in a motion filed by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into the allegation.

Oliver filed the motion after learning of the complaint, and cited a “conflict of interest” as his reason for making the request.

McCoy’s husband, Tim, works as the investigator for the prosecuting attorney’s office.

In his motion, Oliver wrote the allegations are “of such a nature, if true, would constitute a felony offense” regarding the “conduct of the April 2, 2019, Stoddard County municipal election, and the subsequent certification of said election on April 5, 2019.”

Earlier, Weeks told the Daily American Republic, “as far as we know, the election went off like it was supposed to; it was a good election,” his first since taking office Jan. 1.

Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Mayer granted Oliver’s request and signed an order April 8 appointing Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor as special prosecutor.

In his motion, Oliver also wrote he was told it was the sheriff’s department’s intention to send the complaint to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control for investigation.

In her complaint, McCoy said, part of her duties at the clerk’s office was to work as “the election authority for Stoddard County. On April 2, 2019, the Dexter School Board race was a close one.”

Ronald Glaus lost by three votes. April 3, Glaus contacted Weeks to ask about a recount and how accurate the tabulator is, according to McCoy, and Weeks told him the tabulator is “very accurate.”

On April 3, McCoy said, she was working in the Missouri Centralized Voter Registration to compare signatures to ballot counts, and noticed there were two more ballots cast than signatures of registered voters in Ward 2.