Company wants some Branson boat death lawsuits dropped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The company that owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson, Missouri, asked a judge Monday to dismiss some of the lawsuits filed after one of its boats sank in a lake in July, killing 17 people.

Ripley Entertainment said in its motions the boat's sinking on Table Rock Lake was "an unforeseeable and unintentional occurrence" and the company's amphibious vehicle tours complied with U.S. Coast Guard regulations, The Kansas City Star reported.

The boat went down July 19 when a strong thunderstorm blew in shortly after it headed out on the lake near Branson with 31 people on board.

Survivors and relatives of those who died have filed several lawsuits against Ripley and five other companies involved with the manufacture and operation of the tourist attraction. They contend the boat's operators should not have put the boat on the lake because of the weather. They also contend the manufacturers ignored warnings for years the boats' design should be changed to reduce the risk of sinking.

Ripley also asks the judge to strike what it calls hyperbolic and inflammatory language from the lawsuits, which the company contends would make it more difficult to receive a new trial.