All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 3, 2024

Companies from China, Russia banned from buying land near military sites

JEFFERSON CITY — Companies from China, Russia and other countries blacklisted by the U.S. no longer can buy land near military sites in Missouri under an order enacted by the state's governor Tuesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson's executive order prohibits citizens and companies from countries deemed threatening by the federal government from purchasing farms or other land within 10 miles of staffed military sites in the state. ...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson announces an executive order banning new land purchases by companies from countries that are considered foreign adversaries, during a news conference Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Countries including China and Russia no longer may purchase land within 10 miles of staffed military sites in the state.
Gov. Mike Parson announces an executive order banning new land purchases by companies from countries that are considered foreign adversaries, during a news conference Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Countries including China and Russia no longer may purchase land within 10 miles of staffed military sites in the state.Summer Ballentine ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Companies from China, Russia and other countries blacklisted by the U.S. no longer can buy land near military sites in Missouri under an order enacted by the state's governor Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's executive order prohibits citizens and companies from countries deemed threatening by the federal government from purchasing farms or other land within 10 miles of staffed military sites in the state. The federal government lists China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as foreign adversaries.

Parson's move comes after a Chinese spy balloon's flight across the U.S. lent momentum to decadeslong national security concerns about foreign land ownership.

Ownership restriction supporters often speculate about foreign buyers' motives and whether people with ties to adversaries such as China intend to use land for spying or exerting control over the U.S. food supply.

Parson, a cattle rancher, told reporters Tuesday that he believes his action goes as far as legally allowable for executive orders. He said he'll be watching to see what legislation, if any, state lawmakers can pass on the issue by the mid-May end of session.

Republican Senate President Caleb Rowden has said passing such a law is a top priority for the session that begins Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"While we have had no issues at this point, we want to be proactive against any potential threats," Parson said.

Parson added that foreign entities currently do not own any land within 10 miles of military sites in the state.

Foreign entities and individuals control less than 2% of all U.S. land, and Chinese companies control less than 1% of that, according to the latest available report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which includes 2022 data. Canadian investors own the largest percentage of foreign-held land.

Missouri was among several Midwestern states to pass laws in the 1970s that prohibited or restricted foreign land ownership amid concerns over Japanese investment. Missouri law completely banned foreign land ownership until 2013, when lawmakers passed a bill allowing as much as 1% of agricultural land to be sold to foreign entities.

Parson, along with every other state senator present for the vote, voted in favor of the bill, which also included changes to Missouri's animal abuse and neglect law and a longer maximum prison sentence for stealing livestock.

Chinese entities owned 42,596 acres of Missouri agricultural land as of 2021 — just a little under half of the roughly 100,000 agricultural acres owned by all foreign entities, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Much of that land is used for corporate hog farms in northern Missouri and is owned by a Chinese conglomerate that purchased Smithfield Foods Inc. in 2013.

Limitations on foreign individuals or entities owning farmland vary widely throughout the U.S. At least 24 states have restrictions.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy