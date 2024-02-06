JEFFERSON CITY — Companies from China, Russia and other countries blacklisted by the U.S. no longer can buy land near military sites in Missouri under an order enacted by the state's governor Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's executive order prohibits citizens and companies from countries deemed threatening by the federal government from purchasing farms or other land within 10 miles of staffed military sites in the state. The federal government lists China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as foreign adversaries.

Parson's move comes after a Chinese spy balloon's flight across the U.S. lent momentum to decadeslong national security concerns about foreign land ownership.

Ownership restriction supporters often speculate about foreign buyers' motives and whether people with ties to adversaries such as China intend to use land for spying or exerting control over the U.S. food supply.

Parson, a cattle rancher, told reporters Tuesday that he believes his action goes as far as legally allowable for executive orders. He said he'll be watching to see what legislation, if any, state lawmakers can pass on the issue by the mid-May end of session.

Republican Senate President Caleb Rowden has said passing such a law is a top priority for the session that begins Wednesday.