Community volunteer spirit proves to be Bluff Strong

“I’m overwhelmed and thrilled by this turnout,” remarked Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce Director of Downtown Development Morgan McIntosh. “To see so many people come out in the morning, in the middle of the week. I’m shocked by the response.”

The Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce coordinated a community clean-up day Wednesday, with both a morning shift and an afternoon shift.

“This morning, we had 100 people register with us,” McIntosh noted. “And there were multiple people who didn’t register as volunteers, but they went out with other groups from here.”

The more than 100 people assembled in the lobby at the Black River Coliseum. Representatives of area businesses and organizations — along with individuals who just wanted to help — milled together, waiting to receive the equipment needed to go be of service to area homes that were damaged by the Friday tornado.

Each group designated a leader, and each leader received a list of contacts with names, phone numbers, and addresses of people who need help with tree and debris removal from their homes.

No more working alone

Parker Thurman and his family were driven out of their North 14th Street house after the tornado Friday night. Thurman saw four trees uprooted and toppled in his back yard. Two of those trees crashed into his home.

“Last night was the first night I was able to bring my family back to the house,” Thurman explained Wednesday morning. “We had to stay in a hotel because we couldn’t stay here.”

Thurman went on to explain the damage from the storm caused his electric junction box to be ripped free from the wall, and the gas hot water heater was also damaged.

“I’ve been working on this all by myself,” Thurman noted. “What you can see is the result of almost three full days of working to clear this out. And it doesn’t look like much has done, but I’ve been working from dusk to dawn.”

Thurman said he hadn’t heard definitively as to whether or not anyone would be able to come and help. Upon hearing a volunteer group was on the way, he expressed relief.

“I’ll take all the help I can get,” he exclaimed. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to get these trees out soon. Hopefully everything will be OK with the insurance, and maybe we can get back to normal soon.”