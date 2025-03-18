Community unites for long-term tornado recovery in Poplar Bluff

Recovering from the damage created by the weekend tornadoes is not a one-day event, but a marathon which may take weeks of recovery. That is the philosophy of many in Poplar Bluff, including Bluff First Assembly of God Church, which coordinated volunteers Sunday to help with storm recovery and distribution of supplies to those impacted by the March 14 EF-3 tornado.

Butler Count Emergency Management and the Greater Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce are also joining in the efforts. Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers is spearheading a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Poplar Bluff City Council meeting room at the Black River Coliseum.

Bluff First’s Sunday of help

Brooke Woodard and her husband, T.J., are pastors at Bluff First. They, along with their congregation, are in the recovery for the “long haul,” she said.

The Woodards and their team prayed and realized they “need to be there for people walking through tragedy and do our best.”

When the staff got together Saturday to discuss the things needed by the community, Brooke explained, they unanimously realized the needs are great. They needed to be the church in the community for the day.

They wanted to show their neighbors “God is good” and God wants “us to be able to help others.”

The Convoy of Hope rolled into Poplar Bluff on Sunday, bringing supplies. It included totes, tarps, industrial trash bags, water, power aid and snacks. These were delivered to Bluff First Church. Not wanting to overlap services, when the Convoy of Hope brings more items those will be taken to the Black River Coliseum.

She said, they want to help the community “get a handle on resources” so there is not a lot of duplication.

The church staff decided to organized teams in an effort to better assist the community.

Along with helping distribute supplies Sunday, they mobilized seven crews ranging from eight to 10 people.

“We had addresses of people hit the hardest,” Brooke said.

They also had church members with chain saws and trailers, who were ready to help people with the things in their yards, she said.

Families and crews started working their way down the streets.

Brooke explained, some were afraid to let anyone help until their insurance companies had responded.

Each crew averaged five houses and she believes they probably helped between 20-30 families.

The food team helped feed the displaced Three Rivers College students. They also want to provide food for youth in the Eugene Field Elementary area while classes are not in session.

“We are really concerned many of those students count on the meals they get in school,” Brooke said.

Also, they are making totes for the kindergarten teachers, who are in need of assistance.