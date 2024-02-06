Community transportation update to be announced at free picnic

Updates regarding community transportation in Cape Girardeau County will be announced at a free picnic Tuesday, May 23, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, the picnic will be sponsored by the Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) in partnership with the Cape Girardeau Transit Authority (CTA).

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be held in the park's shelter No. 1, where attendees will be offered free hot dogs as they hear from Transportation Coalition representatives, the release stated.

Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, stated in the release that, according to research conducted in 2021, transportation was identified as a barrier to education, health and income stability in the region. Shelton stated the research prompted UWSEMO to seek out community leaders and social service organizations as partners and formed the Transportation Coalition.