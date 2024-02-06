Community transportation update to be announced at free picnic

Updates regarding community transportation in Cape Girardeau County will be announced at a free picnic Tuesday, May 23, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release, the picnic will be sponsored by the Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) in partnership with the Cape Girardeau Transit Authority (CTA).
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be held in the park's shelter No. 1, where attendees will be offered free hot dogs as they hear from Transportation Coalition representatives, the release stated.
Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, stated in the release that, according to research conducted in 2021, transportation was identified as a barrier to education, health and income stability in the region. Shelton stated the research prompted UWSEMO to seek out community leaders and social service organizations as partners and formed the Transportation Coalition.
The release further said the coalition has held a community meeting, conducted online, in-person, and print surveys and provided a report of its findings. The group is now working to address transportation barriers in the community.
Kelly Watson, CTA accounting manager, stated in the release that, thanks to local funding through the United Way and participation from the city of Cape Girardeau, "We have some exciting news we can't wait to share at our Community Transportation Picnic."
In addition to providing updates, the release said the group will be asking the public to provide input as to where it would like to see different bus stops within the city of Cape Girardeau, as well as other suggestions to improve the public experience with CTA's fixed bus route.
The release said community members can RSVP at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/events or call (573) 334-9634. Those who RSVP and attend will be entered to win a $25 CTA gift certificate.
