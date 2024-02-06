Community sampling tests coming to Cape Girardeau

COVID community sampling efforts, aimed at learning more about the prevalence of COVID-19 transmission, will be conducted over the next 7-10 days in six additional Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Randall W. Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), gave special note to Cape Girardeau County in remarks Thursday at Governor Parson's media briefing in Jefferson City.

"We picked Cape Girardeau because it's a hospital hub that a lot of people from surrounding counties would naturally go to for testing," said Williams, DHSS chief since 2017.

Williams said public health officials from each of the counties reached out to his department asking for "robust" testing.

Serology surveillance tests, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), look for blood antibodies, essentially proteins which can fight off infections. Antibodies signal the presence of a previous COVID infection.

Williams said Perry County did surveillance testing about three weeks ago.

"We're going to do more extensive testing in Perry (County)," said Williams, without elaboration.

Williams said DHSS has already done surveillance testing in 13 Missouri counties to-date.

Nine people tested positive out of 3,000 people receiving the specific test.