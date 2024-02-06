All sections
NewsMarch 16, 2025

Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath

Wayne County enforces a curfew to aid tornado recovery, limiting access to affected areas. Community support surges with donations and regional aid, while authorities focus on safety and efficient response.

Aerial images were captured by Boone County Fire Protection District of damage in the Piedmont area of a March 14 tornado.
Aerial images were captured by Boone County Fire Protection District of damage in the Piedmont area of a March 14 tornado.Boone County Fire Protection District
Madison County Sheriff Nic Adams, Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis and other volunteers deliver donated goods to the Piedmont Fire Department to help victims of the March 14 tornadoes.
Madison County Sheriff Nic Adams, Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis and other volunteers deliver donated goods to the Piedmont Fire Department to help victims of the March 14 tornadoes.Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis
Kim Townsend shared these photos of the Bluff View community of Piedmont, which was damaged in the March 14 tornado.Kim Townsend via Facebook
Curfew and Safety Measures Implemented

In the wake of a devastating tornado that struck Wayne County on March 14, local authorities have implemented a curfew to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate recovery efforts.

The curfew, which is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., restricts access to several areas, including Black River Retreat 3, Cole Subdivision, and CC Hwy from 49 Hwy to the county line. Only residents with proof of residency are permitted entry during these hours. The Wayne County Commission and Sheriff Kyle Shearrer have enacted this measure to protect those affected by the tragedy and to allow first responders to perform their duties without impediment.

Shearrer has urged the public to avoid areas with reported damage, emphasizing that increased traffic could hinder emergency response efforts. The Piedmont Fire Station has been designated as a distribution point for food and water for those in need.

Regional Support and Donations Pour In

The tornado has left Wayne County without power for an extended period, and the community is rallying to provide support. Madison County Sheriff Nic Adams responded to a call for assistance from Shearrer, coordinating with Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis to deliver essential supplies. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses like Walmart and the community food pantry, a significant amount of non-perishable items have been collected, according to organizers.

Adams reported a strong turnout of donations, with a 32-foot trailer and two pickup loads of supplies being transported to the affected area.

The Boone County Fire Protection District has also deployed its Disaster Situation Awareness and Reconnaissance (DSAR) Team to Piedmont. This specialized team, part of Missouri Task Force 1, is equipped with advanced technology to conduct disaster mapping and provide real-time intelligence to local and state emergency management agencies.

For more information on the impact of the tornado and ongoing recovery efforts, please refer to our related coverage: Wayne County mourns six lives lost as tornadoes devastate the region and Assessing the aftermath: Tornadoes cycle through Butler, Carter, and Wayne counties

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

