After months of waiting, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri can finally move ahead with the acquisition of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St.

On Thursday, Community Partnership executive director Melissa Stickel received a grant agreement by mail for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, which the organization has been seeking for nearly a year. The federally funded grant comes from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).

Renovation

With the grant secured, Stickel said plans for remodeling can move forward. The organization had initially envisioned the completion of the building by late spring or early fall, but now Stickel said it will be a little while longer.

“We anticipate about eight to 12 months of renovation and construction, so we can hope maybe a year from now, so this time next year,” she said of the project.

The two-story building that will serve as the social service organization’s new home was constructed in 1976 and stands on 1.83 acres bordering South Sprigg, Merriwether and Frederick streets. Stickel said she hopes to close on the building as soon as late next week, and the first order of business will be to open a bid for demolition and construction activities.

The structure won’t be torn down, she said, but the plan is to gut the inside.

“The inside’s a hot mess,” she said with a laugh, noting the roof had been leaking for some time and there may be mold concerns. “It’s just easier to go in and gut it and start over.”

Renovations to the building will include roof replacement, build-out of functional office space, flooring, and construction of a 7,000-square-foot activity center. The center will offer essential services, including housing and case management, shower facilities, laundry and day support services for unsheltered people. It will also house a computer lab for the organization’s workforce program, Stickel said, including a satellite job center in partnership with the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.

“Given the employment and economic impact [of COVID-19], that’s going to be super important,” Stickel said of the job center.

The building will also include a community space on the second floor for gatherings and meetings, Stickel said.

Funding

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted last April to sell the vacant police building to Community Partnership for $100,000. The total project cost is about $1.75 million.

The money from the block grant will go toward construction costs, Stickel said, so a loan is needed to help with startup costs, including the acquisition, the architectural fee and the grant administration.