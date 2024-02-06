Community Partnership ready for open house

Supplies are still being unpacked and some of the furniture has not arrived, but the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be ready to welcome the public at its new headquarters Friday.

The Community Partnership, also referred to as CPSEMO, recently moved into the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St., which has undergone a complete renovation to accommodate the organization as well as the needs of its partner agencies and the individuals and families they serve.

The public is invited to tour the facility from 8 a.m. until noon Friday and witness a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m.

Participating in the ribbon-cutting and opening ceremonies will be representatives of several municipal governments and chambers of commerce throughout Southeast Missouri, including those in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Perryville, Scott City and Bollinger County.

Those communities and regions represent some of the areas served by various programs and agencies associated with the CPSEMO, explained Tony Buehrle, the organization's director of program advancement.

Receptionist Beverly Holloway greets clients and visitors at the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri offices. Her reception area is approximately where a Cape Girardeau Police Department desk sergeant once sat when the building served as the department's headquarters. JAY WOLZ

The two-story, 13,800-square-foot building housed the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1976 until 2018, when the department moved to its current location adjacent to Arena Park. CPSEMO purchased it from the city in April 2019 for $100,000 and has used a community development block grant, tax credits and donations to help fund its $2 million transformation.