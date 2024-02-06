Community Partnership plans spring occupancy of old Cape police HQ

Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said Monday the $1.8 million complete remodel of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters to accommodate the not-for-profit is on track for move-in by May.

The project, originally estimated at $1 million, has seen the cost of renovation go up, partly because of the pandemic.

“COVID has jacked up prices for construction materials, for example,” said Stickel, who has headed CPSEMO, formerly known as Community Caring Council, since April 2017.

“Heating, ventilation and air conditioning expenses were higher than anticipated and roof repair rose from $75,000 to about $200,000,” she added.

Repurposing the old police station’s jail cells were more of a challenge than expected, too, Stickel said.

It has been a wild ride, she admited, for a social services organization known in part for its homeless outreach.

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted April 1, 2019, to accept the organization’s $100,000 bid to buy the two-story, 13,800-square-foot structure built in 1976 at 40 S. Sprigg St.

It would be a full year, however, before CPSEMO got the proceeds of a $500,000 community block development grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

“We couldn’t move forward without the grant in-hand, and on the day we actually signed the purchase agreement last April, we had no idea what the true economic impact (of COVID-19) would eventually be,” Stickel said.

A workman from Riverside Roofing of Cape Girardeau works on the roof of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's new offices in the old Cape Girardeau police headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St. on Monday. Jeff Long

In addition to homeless services, Community Partnership also offers case management to support “housing stability and self-sufficiency,” according to a 2019 report the not-for-profit prepared for the City Council.

The building has been vacant for nearly three years.

In March 2018, Cape Girardeau police relocated to new headquarters at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, near Arena Park.

Financing

The half-million-dollar block grant is only part of the project’s funding stream.

CPSEMO has also taken advantage of Neighborhood Assistance Program state tax credits.

“COVID has thwarted our ability to fundraise,” Stickel explained.

Although Community Partnership continues to seek donations, the organization expects to rely on loan financing more heavily than originally intended to complete the project, she added.