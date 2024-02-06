Community Partnership plans 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture

A life-size bronze sculpture of a homeless man on a park bench will be the centerpiece of a brick paver campaign to benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.
The sculpture, titled “Homeless Jesus,” will be placed in front of the Community Partnership’s new home at 40 S. Sprigg St., the city’s former police department headquarters, which the organization hopes to move into by late summer or early fall 2020.
“We are doing a ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign this year, and so for our campaign we are selling brick pavers that will go around the ‘Homeless Jesus’ sculpture,” said Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, which until earlier this year was known as the Community Caring Council.
Giving Tuesday is observed annually on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is intended to be an opportunity for people to donate to various charitable and nonprofit organizations. This year Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 3.
“Our goal for the paver campaign is to sell 100 bricks for $100 each for a total of $10,000,” Stickel said. “And that will be part of our total campaign goal of $1.75 million, which includes a $500,000 community development block grant that’s currently pending.” Funds raised through the campaign will go toward renovations of the former police department building.
Stickel said the grant application process for the community block grant funding assistance has been delayed because federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant funding has not been released to the state.
“We were supposed to find out in July (about the grant funding), but delays have pushed our whole timeline back,” she said. “We can’t move forward until we have the go ahead from the state.”
However, there are now indications the process is moving forward.
“We have a site visit from the state scheduled for Monday,” Stickel said. “Hopefully that’s the final step in order to move forward with the grant application.”
Stickel said she doesn’t recall exactly when she first saw the sculpture, “but whenever that moment was, I remember thinking to myself what a strong message it would provide to the community around the issue of homelessness. And because we are doing a homeless resource center, it is a perfect representation of all the things that are going to be happening in that building.”
The sculpture was designed by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz and is a visual representation of the bible’s book of Matthew, chapter 25, which reads, in part, “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me. I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
“I think it’s important for people to understand this sculpture is a way for us to convey the message not just about the homelessness issue, but about marginalized people in general, people who are struggling,” Stickel said. “We’re hoping this is a message the community receives and gets on board. The brick pavers are just a start, a way for people to help pave the way for this space we’re creating.”
More information about the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and its capital campaign can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.