Community Partnership plans 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture

A life-size bronze sculpture of a homeless man on a park bench will be the centerpiece of a brick paver campaign to benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

The sculpture, titled “Homeless Jesus,” will be placed in front of the Community Partnership’s new home at 40 S. Sprigg St., the city’s former police department headquarters, which the organization hopes to move into by late summer or early fall 2020.

“We are doing a ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign this year, and so for our campaign we are selling brick pavers that will go around the ‘Homeless Jesus’ sculpture,” said Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, which until earlier this year was known as the Community Caring Council.

Giving Tuesday is observed annually on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is intended to be an opportunity for people to donate to various charitable and nonprofit organizations. This year Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 3.

“Our goal for the paver campaign is to sell 100 bricks for $100 each for a total of $10,000,” Stickel said. “And that will be part of our total campaign goal of $1.75 million, which includes a $500,000 community development block grant that’s currently pending.” Funds raised through the campaign will go toward renovations of the former police department building.

Stickel said the grant application process for the community block grant funding assistance has been delayed because federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant funding has not been released to the state.