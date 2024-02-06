Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiser

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau.

The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for those attending. There will also be live music by Edwin Linson through the night. All proceeds raised will benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.