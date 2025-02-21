Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is partnering with Ameren Missouri for the ROC the Block project in South Cape Girardeau.
According to a Jan. 20 news release from Ameren, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri received a $25,000 community impact grant for ROC the Block. The release states the plan includes cleaning up debris, landscaping improvements and "cutting overgrown vegetation" to revitalize the South Cape Girardeau neighborhood.
CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel states in the release that the organization is grateful for the support for the project.
"This grant allows us to revitalize the South Cape neighborhood by cleaning up and enhancing the areas around the homes our YouthBuild program is renovating," Stickel states. "By transforming these neglected spaces, we’re making the neighborhood safer, more beautiful, and fostering a strong sense of community pride and ownership. Ameren’s support is truly making a positive impact on the lives of our residents."
A Facebook post from YouthBuild of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 20, states that the project is renovating homes in the area and transforming the neighborhood surrounding its program.
