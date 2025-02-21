CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel states in the release that the organization is grateful for the support for the project.

"This grant allows us to revitalize the South Cape neighborhood by cleaning up and enhancing the areas around the homes our YouthBuild program is renovating," Stickel states. "By transforming these neglected spaces, we’re making the neighborhood safer, more beautiful, and fostering a strong sense of community pride and ownership. Ameren’s support is truly making a positive impact on the lives of our residents."

A Facebook post from YouthBuild of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 20, states that the project is renovating homes in the area and transforming the neighborhood surrounding its program.