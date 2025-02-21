All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Community Partnership of SEMO partners with Ameren for ROC the Block project

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri teams up with Ameren Missouri for the ROC the Block project, backed by a $25,000 grant. The initiative aims to revitalize South Cape Girardeau with landscaping and clean-up efforts.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Courtesy of YouthBuild of Cape Girardeau Facebook page

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is partnering with Ameren Missouri for the ROC the Block project in South Cape Girardeau.

According to a Jan. 20 news release from Ameren, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri received a $25,000 community impact grant for ROC the Block. The release states the plan includes cleaning up debris, landscaping improvements and "cutting overgrown vegetation" to revitalize the South Cape Girardeau neighborhood.

CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel states in the release that the organization is grateful for the support for the project.

"This grant allows us to revitalize the South Cape neighborhood by cleaning up and enhancing the areas around the homes our YouthBuild program is renovating," Stickel states. "By transforming these neglected spaces, we’re making the neighborhood safer, more beautiful, and fostering a strong sense of community pride and ownership. Ameren’s support is truly making a positive impact on the lives of our residents."

A Facebook post from YouthBuild of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 20, states that the project is renovating homes in the area and transforming the neighborhood surrounding its program.

