The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri has yet to receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to back its makeover of the city's former police station due to a delay in federal government funding. Erected in 1976, the two-story building at 40 S. Sprigg St. will serve as the social services organization's future headquarters. Community Partnership's executive director Melissa Stickel said the building will provide "badly needed space for all of Community Partnership's services for low-income residents."

"The last we heard, it's going to be the end of this month," Stickel said, referencing an email she received from Missouri Department of Economic Development. Community Partnership plans for the vacant building to include a computer lab, laundromat, showers and a common area.

Stickel said additional project plans not part of the initial block grant proposal will include the construction of an approximately 5,000-square-foot adjacent activity center to host community events.

With that, the expected project cost has risen from $1 million to nearly $1.7 million, she said. During a board meeting Wednesday, Stickel said Community Partnership voted to move forward with the project.

To bridge the funding gap, she said money for the activity center -- including administrative spaces, roof upgrades and acquisition -- will stem from a soon-to-be-announced capital campaign. But, she said, the campaign "is not meant to replace the community's investment in the project."