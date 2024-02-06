Community memorial service set for Sunday in Cape Girardeau

A community memorial service will be held by Southeast Hospice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
The annual commemoration is held to remember loved ones through music, prayers and remembrances and is open to the public.
A message, "Trust and Hope", will be delivered by the Rev. Stan Hargis, chaplain, Southeast Hospice.
Music will be provided by Teressa Harrison and Susan Lane.
Hospice, offered by Southeast Hospital since 1986, provides comprehensive comfort care for terminally ill patients and their families.
Typically, hospice is provided for a person whose physician believes has six months or less to live if the illness runs its natural course.
