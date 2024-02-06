Community memorial service set for Sunday in Cape Girardeau

A community memorial service will be held by Southeast Hospice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The annual commemoration is held to remember loved ones through music, prayers and remembrances and is open to the public.

A message, "Trust and Hope", will be delivered by the Rev. Stan Hargis, chaplain, Southeast Hospice.