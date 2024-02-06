Several community members on Tuesday, March 14 pleaded with Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Board of Education members to consider hiring back Dan Hecht as the high school principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

During its Feb. 15 monthly meeting, the school board, in a vote of 7-0, accepted Hecht's resignation effective at the end of the school year. As news of Hecht's resignation spread throughout the district, Kelly alumni, parents, students and past and present educators took to social media to share their reactions of disbelief, sadness and anger over the longtime principal's sudden departure.

An online petition via change.org garnered more than 300 signatures in support of Hecht, who has served as Kelly High School's principal for 14 years and was one school year away from retirement. Facebook users created an event, "Rally for Dan Hecht", which encouraged supporters to attend the board of education's next regular meeting, which was Tuesday. Hecht's supporters allege he was "forced" to resign by Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck and the school board.

A crowd of nearly 100 community members gathered for Tuesday's school board meeting with the majority there to show support for Hecht, who was not present. Per board policy, attendees were allowed to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting.

Eight individuals signed up to address the board. Among the first on the list was Randy Swope, whose son graduated from Kelly High School a couple years ago. Swope also served as Kelly Booster Club president for two years.

"As you can see by the turnout, the community is not real satisfied," Swope told the board. "You let the best principal in the state leave Kelly High School. We all read the report where it says Mr. Hecht resigned under his own power, but everybody in this gym knows that's not the truth. ... Every parent would want him to guide and mentor their children throughout their high school curriculum. To let him go is absurd. Mr. Hecht has always led by example and he's never wavered. He is our rock."

Swope told the school board members he had one question for them: Who's next? He said one faculty member questioned their decision to remove Hecht and is now on their "hit list."

"Kelly has an anti-bullying policy for its students, but it's sad to know that this school board uses bullying as its business model," Swope said. "This board is in place to do what is in the best interest of the students, the faculty and the taxpayers within this district, and I can safely say that each one of you has failed miserably. You are to be our voice. You are not on this board for self gain, your personal agenda or bias. The decisions you've made has forever tainted your reputation in this community. The trust and integrity that you once had in this district are gone. You failed us. You failed the kids, and you turned your back on the very man who had yours for the last 14 years.

Swope continued: "We don't need you anymore. You think you have the power now, but through the election process, we'll be taking that power back. We will make it where our faculty has the freedom of voicing their opinion without fear of repercussion. We will make it where our children aren't intimidated because the viewpoints of their parents differ from that of this board. We will bring back freedom of speech, and we will bring Kelly back to where it used to be -- and all of this will be done without the likes of you. This is the most pathetic board I have ever dealt with, and I am ashamed that you represent Thomas Kelly High School. But you hear me tonight: Your day is coming. This, I promise."

Former Kelly school board member and parent Robby Lemonds told the board how he was recently at the mall where he was questioned about what was going on at Kelly schools.

"He said: 'Man, I don't know what's going on down there, but Mr. Hecht is the reason I graduated high school. I dropped out. He called me day in and day out -- me and my mom -- to try and get us to come and meet with him,'" Lemonds said.

For Lemonds, he said everything comes down to common sense.

"We don't know what you guys know," Lemonds told the board. "We don't know what Mr. Hecht knows. We don't know the situation, right? So, when you sit here as a taxpayer and concerned person, you say: 'Man, what happened?'... So we can only assume and draw conclusions that at the end of the day, if a man can finish the year out and not get fired, then why can't he finish another year? If a man did something that deserves to be fired, why wasn't he fired?"

"I don't know that we'll get the answers we want," he said. "I don't think we'll get to hear what we want to hear. We think we should get to know."

Kelly alum and parent Nicole Buck told the board how her daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, graduated from Kelly. She praised Hecht for being "amazing" to her daughter.

"No matter how busy he was, he took the time out. If she had a meltdown, he was always there to find out why, fix the issue, calm her down and communicate with me," Buck said.