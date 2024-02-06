Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless

Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during extreme winter weather.

On Nov. 20, four organizations -- UWSEMO, the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and First Call for Help -- presented a comprehensive winter sheltering plan to the Cape Girardeau City Council, which requested the city allocate $10,000 to fund overnight sheltering in the Salvation Army and hotel stays for homeless citizens during freezing weather. The council voted against the proposal.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, said Thursday's virtual meeting was scheduled as a result of "many members of the community" who contacted her expressing interest in helping to raise the money and volunteer where needed.

"I'm delighted to say that even though the City Council said no, we've had other people in our community really step-up and this call is an indication of that," Shelton said of the virtual meeting.

Shelton said she was encouraged and thankful for everyone who attended the virtual meeting. She asked the attendees to "embrace the reality" that the issue could not be solved in one meeting and that more conversations would be needed in the future.

"This gives all of us an opportunity to be educated and to educate our community," Shelton said. "However, it will take time because it's just not an easy thing for us to make happen."

Shelton said many organizations have been working on "tackling this conundrum" of how to help the homeless overnight during terrible weather for several years. She said getting the proposal before the City Council was the furthest they had gotten so far and thanked Mayor Stacy Kinder for helping them get to that point.

As to the need for volunteers to open the Salvation Army shelter, Shelton said one issue is training volunteers to take on roles such as shelter managers and to be in charge of food distribution and safety. She said these volunteers need to go through a four-hour training program. However, this being the Salvation Army's busiest time of the year providing a Thanksgiving meal and its Red Kettle campaign, it doesn't have the time or personnel to conduct training sessions until after December.