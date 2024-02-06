All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 8, 2019

Community leaders remember businessman Glenn Reeves

Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessman’s death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital. Reeves’ business career began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a sewing-machine salesman and selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door for Sears. ...

Ben Matthews
Cape West Merchants present a "Plan for Progress" on May 30, 1978, during a membership dinner at Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau. Discussing the plans here are, from left, Rodney Bridges of Garber's Men's Wear, Glenn Reeves of Sears Roebuck and Co. and Judy Wilferth of Children's Bazaar.
Cape West Merchants present a "Plan for Progress" on May 30, 1978, during a membership dinner at Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau. Discussing the plans here are, from left, Rodney Bridges of Garber's Men's Wear, Glenn Reeves of Sears Roebuck and Co. and Judy Wilferth of Children's Bazaar.Southeast Missourian file

Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessman’s death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital.

Reeves’ business career began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a sewing-machine salesman and selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door for Sears. Upon receiving a management position with the company, his work led him to New Orleans; Tampa, Florida; and Vicksburg, Mississippi, before finally settling in Cape Girardeau as the Sears manager and declaring he wasn’t moving anymore.

“Cape Girardeau is a good town,” Reeves said in a 2009 interview with the Southeast Missourian. “I’ve lived in big cities like Tampa and New Orleans, where I had to drive 45 minutes or an hour to work each day. I don’t care about spending that much time in my car to get to work. I love the size of this town and the people here.”

His wife, Rhoda, founded Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau, which Glenn managed after retiring from Sears in 1986. Glenn worked at the family business until officially retiring at the age of 84.

Cape Girardeau banker and former Mayor Jay Knudtson remembered Reeves for his tremendous ability to excel as a corporate businessman and a small-businessman.

Glenn and Rhoda Reeves pose for a photo in 2012 at Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau.
Glenn and Rhoda Reeves pose for a photo in 2012 at Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

“I always listened when I talked to him — I very seldom spoke,” Knudtson said. “I just listened, because I felt that he was that guy on your front porch who earned the right to tell you things, and to learn from, and that was invaluable to me.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said Reeves was very active in the chamber and described the late businessman’s attitude as “very community-minded.”

Like many other community members, Mehner particularly remembered Reeves’ “Printman” radio advertisements.

“He would come on, and it would be like there was some terrible situation that could only be saved by a printing company in some way,” Mehner said. “It was well-known, and everybody loved it. The little drawl that he had just added to it, and I think it was one of the most talked about advertising campaigns around. It was awesome.”

In addition to Reeves’ involvement with the chamber, his obituary lists multiple other local civic organizations in which he was active.

Alma Schrader principal Ruth Ann Orr holds the microphone for second-grade student Cameron MacCubbin as he introduces his heroes, from left, Ron MacCubbin, Glenn Reeves and Dru Reeves, on Sept. 18, 2013, during the 12th annual Constitution Day and Heroes Recognition Assembly at the elementary school. Students were invited to bring their heroes to introduce to the school during the celebration.
Alma Schrader principal Ruth Ann Orr holds the microphone for second-grade student Cameron MacCubbin as he introduces his heroes, from left, Ron MacCubbin, Glenn Reeves and Dru Reeves, on Sept. 18, 2013, during the 12th annual Constitution Day and Heroes Recognition Assembly at the elementary school. Students were invited to bring their heroes to introduce to the school during the celebration.Southeast Missourian file

“He was somebody that was just welcome everywhere he went, because he brought a sense of spirit that was really infectious,” Knudtson said. “He had his feelings — he was a conservative individual, always looking out for the little guy.”

“He was truly somebody that made a difference in this community, and I’m really proud to have known him.”

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau with a memorial service to follow. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy