Community leaders remember businessman Glenn Reeves

Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessman’s death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital.

Reeves’ business career began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a sewing-machine salesman and selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door for Sears. Upon receiving a management position with the company, his work led him to New Orleans; Tampa, Florida; and Vicksburg, Mississippi, before finally settling in Cape Girardeau as the Sears manager and declaring he wasn’t moving anymore.

“Cape Girardeau is a good town,” Reeves said in a 2009 interview with the Southeast Missourian. “I’ve lived in big cities like Tampa and New Orleans, where I had to drive 45 minutes or an hour to work each day. I don’t care about spending that much time in my car to get to work. I love the size of this town and the people here.”

His wife, Rhoda, founded Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau, which Glenn managed after retiring from Sears in 1986. Glenn worked at the family business until officially retiring at the age of 84.

Cape Girardeau banker and former Mayor Jay Knudtson remembered Reeves for his tremendous ability to excel as a corporate businessman and a small-businessman.

Glenn and Rhoda Reeves pose for a photo in 2012 at Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

“I always listened when I talked to him — I very seldom spoke,” Knudtson said. “I just listened, because I felt that he was that guy on your front porch who earned the right to tell you things, and to learn from, and that was invaluable to me.”