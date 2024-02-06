Community leaders remember businessman Glenn Reeves

Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessman’s death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital.
Reeves’ business career began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a sewing-machine salesman and selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door for Sears. Upon receiving a management position with the company, his work led him to New Orleans; Tampa, Florida; and Vicksburg, Mississippi, before finally settling in Cape Girardeau as the Sears manager and declaring he wasn’t moving anymore.
“Cape Girardeau is a good town,” Reeves said in a 2009 interview with the Southeast Missourian. “I’ve lived in big cities like Tampa and New Orleans, where I had to drive 45 minutes or an hour to work each day. I don’t care about spending that much time in my car to get to work. I love the size of this town and the people here.”
His wife, Rhoda, founded Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau, which Glenn managed after retiring from Sears in 1986. Glenn worked at the family business until officially retiring at the age of 84.
Cape Girardeau banker and former Mayor Jay Knudtson remembered Reeves for his tremendous ability to excel as a corporate businessman and a small-businessman.
“I always listened when I talked to him — I very seldom spoke,” Knudtson said. “I just listened, because I felt that he was that guy on your front porch who earned the right to tell you things, and to learn from, and that was invaluable to me.”
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said Reeves was very active in the chamber and described the late businessman’s attitude as “very community-minded.”
Like many other community members, Mehner particularly remembered Reeves’ “Printman” radio advertisements.
“He would come on, and it would be like there was some terrible situation that could only be saved by a printing company in some way,” Mehner said. “It was well-known, and everybody loved it. The little drawl that he had just added to it, and I think it was one of the most talked about advertising campaigns around. It was awesome.”
In addition to Reeves’ involvement with the chamber, his obituary lists multiple other local civic organizations in which he was active.
“He was somebody that was just welcome everywhere he went, because he brought a sense of spirit that was really infectious,” Knudtson said. “He had his feelings — he was a conservative individual, always looking out for the little guy.”
“He was truly somebody that made a difference in this community, and I’m really proud to have known him.”
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau with a memorial service to follow. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
