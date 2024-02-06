Community involvement identified as key to uptown Jackson growth

City leaders and community members heard from a team sent to Jackson on Thursday to review progress in uptown and to develop strategies for continued growth.

While in town, the team met with stakeholders in the uptown area, including business owners and property owners, and spoke with them about their vision for uptown, as well as their perspectives on uptown's success to this point.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, founded in 2011, has been working with Missouri Main Street Connection since 2013.

Missouri Main Street Connection community-development coordinator Keith Winge and Norma Ramirez de Miess, senior programming officer and director of leadership development with National Main Street Center, provided instruction and guidance in a presentation Thursday night at the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

About 15 people gathered for the presentation.

Centered on Jackson's accomplishments using Main Street Connection's four-point approach, presentation leaders also gave some examples of areas for potential growth.

Main Street Connection's four-point approach focuses on organization, design, economic vitality and promotion, using those points to recognize and address specific needs in the community.

A more detailed report and recommendation guide will be sent to UJRO leadership later this year.

Ramirez de Miess said she has seen growth in uptown Jackson in the few years since her first visit.

"You have worked hard building the quality of life," she said.

The community makes the revitalization happen, Ramirez de Miess said, which is necessary to success because ultimately, the community members need to have ownership of revitalization efforts. Otherwise, she said, organizers are inviting people to be critics rather than participants.

A small-business development component is crucial to any district success, Ramirez de Miess said, and she noted positive change on that front.

Seven storefronts are occupied now that were not last year, she said.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said the uptown area has expanded since its initial conception, which he called a positive development.

Ramirez de Miess identified cooperation between county and state government, as well as citizens and business owners, as a necessary component to continued growth.