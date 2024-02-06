All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 13, 2023

Community gives input, receives updates on South Side Farms

As the South Side Farms project continues to progress, project managers aim to give residents of southern Cape Girardeau more opportunities to provide feedback. Such was the focus of a community meeting at Cape First Church-House of Hope on Tuesday, July 11. Around two dozen area residents stopped by to learn more about the project...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Wyky Jean, director of operations at South Side Farms, informs attendees of a community meeting Tuesday, July 11, about how the project is progressing. He detailed how a well had been constructed at the 16-acre site and what types of vegetables are growing there.
Wyky Jean, director of operations at South Side Farms, informs attendees of a community meeting Tuesday, July 11, about how the project is progressing. He detailed how a well had been constructed at the 16-acre site and what types of vegetables are growing there.Christopher Borro

As the South Side Farms project continues to progress, project managers aim to give residents of southern Cape Girardeau more opportunities to provide feedback.

Such was the focus of a community meeting at the former Cape First Church-House of Hope on Tuesday, July 11. Around two dozen area residents stopped by to learn more about the project.

Wyky Jean, director of operations, provided updates.

"First thing's first, you've got to have feedback from the community," he said. "This is how successful farm operations are built, by having residents involved."

He told attendees how a water well had been installed and what types of vegetables they could expect from the farm's first harvest later this year.

Around two dozen residents of Cape Girardeau's south side attended a South Side Farms meeting Tuesday, July 11. They brainstormed ways to increase community involvement among the neighborhood's youth, such as hosting art classes or talent shows.
Around two dozen residents of Cape Girardeau's south side attended a South Side Farms meeting Tuesday, July 11. They brainstormed ways to increase community involvement among the neighborhood's youth, such as hosting art classes or talent shows.Christopher Borro
Around two dozen residents of Cape Girardeau's south side attended a South Side Farms meeting Tuesday, July 11. They brainstormed ways to increase community involvement among the neighborhood's youth, such as hosting art classes or talent shows.
Around two dozen residents of Cape Girardeau's south side attended a South Side Farms meeting Tuesday, July 11. They brainstormed ways to increase community involvement among the neighborhood's youth, such as hosting art classes or talent shows.Christopher Borro

Jean said it was important to grow produce the community would actually like to eat. The current crop includes beans, butternut squash, cucumbers, melons, okra, peppers, pumpkins, sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Farm manager Jake Smith said plans for beekeeping to produce honey are well underway, and additions such as a fish farm are in the early stages of planning.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I want to make (the farm) a place people are proud of, a place people want to visit and spend their time at," Smith said. "We also want to make it productive."

The farm is a long-term project, with updates potentially coming for the next 10 to 15 years. Its 16-acre property, located opposite Shawnee Park Center, is a diverse piece of land; Smith said the unique topography can be used to grow a wide array of produce beyond the initial crop of vegetables.

In addition to crops and animals, future developments are set to include a grocery store, restaurant, health clinic and single-family and multifamily homes.

Likewise, beyond just farming updates, Tuesday's meeting was an opportunity to think about how to improve the whole south side community.

Kelly Downes, director of Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, spoke for around 10 minutes of the 80-minute meeting. Through a grant from Missouri Arts Council, her organization plans to hold art classes and other events at the church location, 1000 Ranney Ave., she said. These would give children a creative avenue to express themselves.

Farm board secretary Lynn Ware then led a brainstorming session with attendees to think of events that could be beneficial to residents of the city's south side. These included the likes of sports competitions, talent shows and music lessons. Much of the discussion focused on ways to make more people aware of the farm project and how to get them more invested in the community.

"I was looking to see if there was anything in the plan to bring the children together with their parents," resident Deborah Young said. "We're looking to make a community that will bring in all the individuals of the south side. I'm also a commissioner on the (Cape Girardeau) planning and zoning board, so listening to the feedback allows me to vote in the direction that is profitable for the individuals we represent."

By the end of the meeting, both organizers and attendees walked away with a better idea of what benefits South Side Farms can bring to its eponymous neighborhood.

"I know it's early. The community has a lot of questions," farm board member Tina Wright said. "But, in the long run, it's going to be great for this area."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy