Community gives input, receives updates on South Side Farms

"I want to make (the farm) a place people are proud of, a place people want to visit and spend their time at," Smith said. "We also want to make it productive."

The farm is a long-term project, with updates potentially coming for the next 10 to 15 years. Its 16-acre property, located opposite Shawnee Park Center, is a diverse piece of land; Smith said the unique topography can be used to grow a wide array of produce beyond the initial crop of vegetables.

In addition to crops and animals, future developments are set to include a grocery store, restaurant, health clinic and single-family and multifamily homes.

Likewise, beyond just farming updates, Tuesday's meeting was an opportunity to think about how to improve the whole south side community.

Kelly Downes, director of Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, spoke for around 10 minutes of the 80-minute meeting. Through a grant from Missouri Arts Council, her organization plans to hold art classes and other events at the church location, 1000 Ranney Ave., she said. These would give children a creative avenue to express themselves.

Farm board secretary Lynn Ware then led a brainstorming session with attendees to think of events that could be beneficial to residents of the city's south side. These included the likes of sports competitions, talent shows and music lessons. Much of the discussion focused on ways to make more people aware of the farm project and how to get them more invested in the community.

"I was looking to see if there was anything in the plan to bring the children together with their parents," resident Deborah Young said. "We're looking to make a community that will bring in all the individuals of the south side. I'm also a commissioner on the (Cape Girardeau) planning and zoning board, so listening to the feedback allows me to vote in the direction that is profitable for the individuals we represent."

By the end of the meeting, both organizers and attendees walked away with a better idea of what benefits South Side Farms can bring to its eponymous neighborhood.

"I know it's early. The community has a lot of questions," farm board member Tina Wright said. "But, in the long run, it's going to be great for this area."