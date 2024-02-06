All sections
custom ad
NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County

The Perry County Community Foundation is offering emergency grants for individuals and organizations affected by the Jan. 5 ice storm. Applications, open until Monday, May 1, range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Staff Reports
Downed tree limbs block Elm Street near Willow Pond in Perryville earlier this month. The Perry County Community Foundation is offering grants from between $1,000 and $5,000 to assist with ice storm recovery and clean up efforts.Daniel Winningham ~ The Banner Press

The Perry County Community Foundation has opened a round of emergency grant funding for individuals in an effort to provide relief following the Jan. 5 ice storm that impacted Perry County.

Local not-for-profits including churches, government entities and local school districts are encouraged to apply for a minimum of $1,000 and up to $5,000 in funding for emergency grant relief. Groups are allowed to re-apply for additional grants.

Grant proposals are accepted on a rolling basis and are to be reviewed on Tuesdays. The application period will close Monday, May 1.

