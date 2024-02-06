The Perry County Community Foundation has opened a round of emergency grant funding for individuals in an effort to provide relief following the Jan. 5 ice storm that impacted Perry County.
Local not-for-profits including churches, government entities and local school districts are encouraged to apply for a minimum of $1,000 and up to $5,000 in funding for emergency grant relief. Groups are allowed to re-apply for additional grants.
Grant proposals are accepted on a rolling basis and are to be reviewed on Tuesdays. The application period will close Monday, May 1.
