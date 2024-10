The Rev. Renita Green, above left, speaks with a group of about 30 people during a Community Crisis Conference event Wednesday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. ...

The Rev. Renita Green, above left, speaks with a group of about 30 people during a Community Crisis Conference event Wednesday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Local organizations including the Cape Girardeau City Council, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America were represented at the conference, and attendees discussed ways to confront social issues of education, law enforcement and community engagement. BEN MATTHEWS